Judy Probert | NevadaAppeal.com

July 6, 1941 – May 5, 2017

Judy Probert, 75, passed on May 5, 2017 in a Reno, Nevada hospital. She was the widower of Harold Probert. They shared 45 happy years of marriage together.

Born in Gary Indiana, Judy was the daughter of Jacob and Icel Evanson. She graduated from Horace Mann High School in Gary, and worked in banking for the next several years.

Judy moved to Fallon in 1968 with her beloved Harold, and lived in our small community for nearly 50 years. She absolutely loved Nevada with all her heart and was very content and happy living in Fallon. Judy was an entrepreneur. She owned a bookkeeping and tax business for several years and later opened a computer store, which was a great way to socialize and meet people, and especially be a part of the Fallon community. Judy was a member of Parkside Bible Fellowship and thoroughly enjoyed all of all her church family.

She loved animals, feeding the birds and had a big passion for reading. Judy was always trying to help those around her and will be remembered for that special gift.

She is survived by her daughter Carol Johnson, son in law Kevin Johnson and grandchildren Bailey and Ethan Johnson, all of Nampa, Idaho.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Parkside Bible Fellowship, 485 Tedford Lane, Fallon, Nevada.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Parkside Bible Fellowship.