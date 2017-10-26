November 18, 1931 – October 19, 2017

Julia (Julie) Bertucci entered Heaven's Gates October 19, 2017. Julie was born in Chicago, IL November 18, 1931 to August and Lillian Kush. She married Frank Bertucci in 1952, traveling to Long Beach, CA for their honeymoon and they never returned to Chicago.

Prior to retirement, Julia was employed at the Pennysaver and later at Bruce Industries. Following retirement, she spent time with her family or friend Loretta, and enjoyed spending time at the Carson Nugget or at Casino Fandango with her friends. When her health failed, Julia moved into Ormsby Rehab Center, where she was treated like royalty.

She was preceded in death by husband Frank; her parents; brothers Stuart and George Kush; and mother in law Olympia Longo.

She is survived by her sons Joe (Sher), Tony (Tara), Rick (Donna); grand daughter Amanda; step grandsons Shawn Holwegner, Corey Madieros, Brandon Madieros; sisters Cathy Peterson, Margaret Lease; brother Richard Kush; and Special Friend Loretta Netzel.

Julia was a member of Corpus Christi Church since moving to Carson City in 1978.

Funeral Mass will be held Friday Nov 17, 2017 at 9:30 am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3597 N. Sunridge Dr., Carson City, NV.

In lieu of flowers, please send Memorials in Julia's name, to Corpus Christi Church.