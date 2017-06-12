Karen Marie Gonzales | NevadaAppeal.com

Karen Marie Gonzales
June 12, 2017
Karen Marie Gonzales, age 63, of Fallon, NV, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Arrangements are in the care of Nevada Funeral Services, 775-883-5502
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- 2015 story: Child porn lands sex offender in prison
- Carson City Board of Supervisors to soon consider options for extended stay motels
- Cindy Clampitt calls it a day after 52 year of state service
- Gov. Brian Sandoval to sign off on state worker raises
- Governor Sandoval gives state employees extra 1 percent raise