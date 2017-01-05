Kathleen “Kathy” Elaine Albiston | NevadaAppeal.com

Kathleen “Kathy” Elaine Albiston, life long Fallon resident, passed away at her residence with her family by her side, after a coureous battle with cancer.

Kathy was born in Fallon on July 20, 1948 to Amos and Marjorie Marker. She attended schools in Fallon, graduating from Churchill County high school, going on to Western Nevada College.

Kathy went to work for Churchill Telephone company, working there for 27 years.

After her retirement, Kathy, with her husband Tony, moved to California where Tony was the Pastor of a Church for 3 years . Being the pastor’s wife, her life was filled with many people and much to do. They moved back to Fallon to be closer to family . Kathy was a life time member of Epworth United Methodist Church, being carried in there for the first time as an infant in her fathers arms.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Mike Marker.

She is survived by her husband, Tony; son, Tim Bennett, both of Fallon; daughter, Judy Longstaff of Boise, ID; son and daughter-in-law, Cliff and Teresa Albiston of Oklahoma; brother, Pat Marker; sisters, Veda Rehder, Rose Barnes,

Christine Smiley; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Kathy’s life will be on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 11 AM at Epworth United Methodist Church.

Donations in Kathy’s memory may be made to Epworth Methodist Church for the Building Fund 280 East Stillwater St.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, Nv. 89406 775 423-8928