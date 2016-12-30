Kathleen May Hewlett | NevadaAppeal.com

April 10, 1928 ~ Dec. 24, 2016

Kathleen May Hewlett, passed away quietly at her Carson City home on December 24th, 2016.

Born in Salt Lake City on April 10th, 1928 to Elvin Kenneth Price and Amy Lucinda Price (Perry), Kathleen and her parents moved to Ely, NV in 1961.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence and brother Jim Price.

Kathleen is survived by her children Nancy Angel, Mary Ellen Hewlett (Currier), Dick Hewlett (Louann) and Ken Hewlett (Betty Jo); by her sister Mary Louise Lee; brothers Robert Price, William Price and John Price; 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren.

Kathleen’s door was always open and she never met anyone whom she didn’t offer a meal. Her love and concern for others was always present.

Funeral services will be held at the LDS church at 411 N. Saliman Rd. on Wednesday, January 4th at 11:00a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at http://www.alz.org/donate would be appreciated.

Walton’s Chapel of Valley is in charge of the arrangements.