Kenneth Carl Rollston | NevadaAppeal.com

November 14, 1944 ~ January 3, 2017

Kenneth Carl Rollston died on January 3, 2017, while on a trip to Monterey.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Carpenter Rollston; his sisters, Joanne, Garol, Lynne, and Marci; his sons, Jim and Brian and their wives Keri and Viktoria; Nancy’s sons, Christopher and Erik and their wives Yvonne and Andrea; and six grandchildren on whom he doted: Ryland and Kaj, Zane and Miranda, and Griffin and Maggie.

Ken Rollston was born on November 14, 1944 in Burbank, CA to Henry and Irene Rollston. Ken graduated from James Monroe High School in North Hills, CA in 1962. In 1966 he received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University, where he played varsity baseball, and he earned a J.D. from Columbia Law School in 1969. He was admitted to the bar in California in 1970, and he began practicing law in the Tahoe Basin in 1974.

Ken was the original staff attorney for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and served as counsel on various matters for the City of South Lake Tahoe and South Tahoe Public Utility District. He represented many Tahoe businesses including Tahoe Seasons Resort, Tahoe Keys Homeowners Association, Alpine Rentals, and Tamarack Rentals. Ken was on the Lake Tahoe Community College District Board for 25 years and served as its President four times. He was instrumental in bringing the Court Appointed Special Advocate program for children to the South Lake Tahoe court system, and he supported youth sports for many years as a baseball coach from Little League up to Senior Babe Ruth.

Ken had many passions, but he especially loved fly fishing, from streams in Big Sky and Kodiak Island to the saltwater flats of Los Roques and Christmas Island. He was a world traveler, an inveterate golfer, a wine connoisseur, and a Dodgers fam since shildhood. In recent years, he became a fearsome fantasy football player.

A celebration of Ken’s life will be held in the spring.

The family asks that donations in his memory be sent to the Lake Tahoe Educational Foundation at http://www.ltedf.org