Kenneth Robert Schmick | NevadaAppeal.com

Kenneth Robert Schmick
December 23, 2016
June 21, 1940 ~ Dec. 10, 2016
Ken was born to Henry and Rose Frank Schmick on June 21, 1940 in Torrington, WY, he passed away surrounded by family on December 10, 2016 at his home in Carson City, NV.
A graduate of the University of Wyoming Laramie and a US Army 82nd Airborne Vietnam Veteran from 1963-1967.
Ken retired as a Mining Financial Officer with the Art Wilson Co. in Carson City.
Survivors include his wife Judy Bridgman Schmick, children Mike McIntosh (Diane), Dorrie Lauck Atkinson (Dan) and Robert Schmick (Karina). Six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, siblings Henry L. Schmick, Ed Schmick (Bonnie), Ginny Miller, Ruth Long (Barry) and Susan Martinez and many other loving family members and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Torrington, Wy.
Tributes may be expressed in Ken’s name to the Circle of Life Hospice 1575 Delucchi Lane #214 Reno, NV 89502.
