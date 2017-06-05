Kimberley Sebring | NevadaAppeal.com

August 17, 1991 – May 17, 2017

Kimberley Sebring, resident of Fairbanks, Alaska, departed her earthly body on May 17, 2017 at the age of 25.

Kimberley was born in Carson City, Nevada on August 17, 1991 to parents Barry and Pamela (Lane) Sebring. She is remembered for her playful sense of humor, sentimentality, love of crafts, and appreciation of nature.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.

She is survived by her beloved son Isaiah; parents Barry and Pam; brother Jason; sister Ashley; half-sisters Nycole and Natasha; nieces Nova and Irie; and maternal grandmother Janet. She also leaves behind numerous extended family members and life long friends.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 17th at 2:00pm at Victory Christian Center in Carson City. Kimberley Ann Sebring