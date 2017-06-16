Kurt Muench | NevadaAppeal.com

Dear Mom (Patti Merriner)

Dear Dad (Heiko Muench)

Dear Sonja, Natasha, Rachael, Christina, Heiko Jr. Trevor and All the Family and Friends.

I've been watching you for the most part and you're doing ok.

Rachael, you've got your wonderful daughter. Justine you have the three bambinos—my my!

You know what I miss? All the family events and Mom's Apple Pies.

I Love You All, Kurt.

Kurt Muench January 14, 1979 ~ June 27, 2011 In tribute to Kurt, please go fishing, hear a band play or perform several acts of kindness