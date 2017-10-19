1928 ~ 2017

Laura Adeline Christensen Paladini, 89, passed away on October 18th. Family and friends are saddened by the loss of a woman who was intelligent, loving and talented.

Born to Einar and Adeline Christensen in 1928 in San Francisco, California, Laura grew up with herbrother Lawrence during the Great Depression.

During her high school years, the family moved to Novato, California, where she later married Novato native Louis Paladini in 1949. There they raised three children: Debbi (Wayne) Evans, Richard (Kim) Paladini, and Theresa (Jack) Norcutt.

In 1961, Laura moved with her family to a ranch in Fallon, Nevada, where they raised livestock and alfalfa hay. She worked at Churchill County Telephone Company until her retirement.

After that, she kept busy with oil painting, gardening and attending real estate school. Her other hobbies included quilting, knitting and crocheting items for her family, reading and making jigsaw puzzles. She delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.

Laura is survived by her husband and children; grandchildren Steve (Erin) Paladini, Chester Norcutt, JC (Tricia) Evans, Theresa (Dan) Birchfield, Nathan (Deanna) Rogne, Tammi Norcutt, and Darrel (Cari) Norcutt; great grandchildren Haylee, Madison and Kamryn Paladini, Danica and Kinsey Evans, Evan and Nora Birchfield, Julian Rogne and Ali and Tylie Norcutt; as well as brothers-in-law Frank (Ginny) and George (Pam) Paladini and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 26, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 850 W. 4th St., Fallon. Laura has been a member of the parish for the past 56 years.

Interment will be at the Fallon Cemetery.

A reception will follow the services at St Patrick's Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite charity.

Arrangements are with SmithFamily Funeral Home in Fallon, 775-423-2255