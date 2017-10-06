May 31, 1927 ~ August 30, 2017

LaVonne Mae (Johnson) Barnard was born in Minneapolis, MN to parents Paul and Sophie Johnson along with sibling brothers Bobbi, Dean, Dickie and sister Lois McCall, all now deceased.

In 1947 LaVonne married the love of her life, Richard Barnard and they were married for 69 years until his death on December 14, 2016.

LaVonne and Richard moved from Minneapolis to Cupertino in the Bay Area in 1950, and then the Barnard's moved to Minden, NV 15 years ago. While in the bay area, LaVonne worked at Westinghouse Electric and Libby's for many years.

LaVonne was an accomplished oil painter. She shared her paintings with friends and loved ones through the years. LaVonne also loved animals, and always fed the birds and bunnies in her back yard.

LaVonne was a wonderful mother to her loving twin daughters, Linda Byers and Laura Leonard and the best grandma (Nanny) to her 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, 10/28/17 at 2:00 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, Topaz Room for Richard & LaVonne Barnard.