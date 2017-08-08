Life and Times of Alan (Slim) Thorndike | NevadaAppeal.com

July 28, 1960 ~ July 28, 2017

Alan was born in Hawthorne, NV on the 28th of July 1960 to Bob and Maryjane Thorndike. He had two brothers, Robert and Kieth. Alan attended school in Hawthorne.

Being a likable guy, Slim made many friends along the way. As well it would bring him into a career that he would spend the rest of his working years doing. Al made a hell of a bartender. Besides serving, he had a talent for managing, at one point running his own business (Flippers). Ironically, Slim's first job was out at the Sweetwater Ranch being an overseer. After that he followed his career. Al worked many years at the El Capitan, Stockmans in Fallon, Ormsby House, Glenn Eagles, Slot World, and a host of others. Slim, as you can expect, made many acquaintances, associates, friends along the way. A very well liked man.

Al was married for a time and he and Nina had her two children Nadia and Brianda.

Slim enjoyed life, family, and the many friends he made along the way. He most particularly enjoyed his work and was fortunate to be able to enjoy it for as many years as he did. We (I and Alan's closest friend) were able to spend some quality time with Slim towards the end. A very solemn occasion filled with laughter and great memories. Whitman knew the end was near, as did all the rest of us, and that was why the time was so very special. On the morning of the 28th of July 2017, the Good Lord came thru town, quite early that day. He had a passenger he had to pick up.

We love you Slim, Rock and Roll.

A memorial will be held August 26, 2017 at the Gold Dust Casino in Carson City from 1pm to 5 pm. Friends and family are all welcome