Linda Marie O’Leary Gleason | NevadaAppeal.com

Jan. 21, 1944 ~ Dec. 23, 2016

Linda Marie O’Leary Gleason went to God on December 23, 2016 in Fallon, Nevada after a long illness.

She was born in Tonopah, Nevada January 21, 1944 to parents John Joseph O’Leary and Marguerite Theresa Bradshaw O’Leary and older siblings Donna Lee O’Leary and John O’Leary.

She lived in Tonopah until her 20’s, she traveled, then married Edward Gleason and moved to Ipswich Suffolk, England and had a daughter, Dawn Marie Gleason. She eventually moved back to the U.S.

She was a self taught painter of beautiful landscapes, some of which are on display in the Churchill County administration building. She loved her family, grandkids and animals. Linda had a kind heart and beautiful soul.

She is missed and loved more than we could ever express!

She is survived by her husband Edward Gleason; daughter Dawn Gleason Muniain, son-in-law Patrick Muniain; brother John O’Leary; grandchildren Joshua Gleason and Christian Gleason and grand fur kids Lilly and Quinn!

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home, 240 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406 775-423-8928