December 14, 1956 ~ October 16, 2017

Linda Sue Day, long time Fallon resident, passed away unexpectedly on October 16, 2017. Linda was born in Midland, Michigan on Dec. 14, 1956. She has lived in Fallon for 38 years.

Linda bought antique collectables, and also ran a business refinishing antiques.

She is survived by her parents, Arlene and James Kull; daughters, Marlene and Dean Lorow; Susan and Jason Brown; grandchildren, Dylon; Michael; Domanik; Damian; Destiny and Johnathan; brother , Steve (Melodie) Marquiss; sister,

Melodie (Tim) Gilda; father of her children, Richard Day.

A celebration of Linda's life will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 2:00 PM at The Gardens Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928