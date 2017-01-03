Lisa Suzanne Mindrum | NevadaAppeal.com

Aug 26, 1959 – Dec 23, 2016

Lisa Mindrum passed away quietly at home in Carson City on December 23, 2016, after a 17 year battle with breast cancer.

Lisa was born in Sacramento, California to Ken and Grace Meeks, moving to Carson City in 1962.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father Ken.

Lisa is survived by her husband of 31 years, Greg and her children, Joshua, Andrea, Bethany and 1 grandson.

Lisa loved hiking, camping, taking pictures of wild flowers and her children and grandson.

In lieu of a memorial, tell those you love and care about that you love them and care about them often, for the end arrives all too soon.