Lora Alice Haines Godbout Veltum | NevadaAppeal.com

Lora Alice Veltum was born on September 24,1931 in Notus, Idaho to Claude Luther Haines and Ada Olive Pennington Haines.

Lora moved to San Jose from Meridian, Idaho with her family in August 1944. She attended Abraham Lincoln High School and San Jose State University.

Lora married Norman Godbout in 1951 and together they had one son, Michael Allen Godbout on February 25, 1952.

Lora married Douglas Veltum in 1963, and retired from the Santa Clara County Tax Collector’s Office. She also worked in the Santa Clara County Assessor’s Office and the Recorder’s Office. She worked 28 years all together. She and Doug moved to Minden, Nevada in March 1990.

Lora loved her family, crocheting, gardening and feeding the birds in the backyard. She and Doug also traveled in their 5th wheel and spent 2 weeks every year in Hawaii.

Lora was predeceased by her mother and father; her son Michael Allen Godbout of San Jose, California; her brother Jim Haines of Caldwell, Idaho; and her sister and brother-in-law Wanda and Bill Randall of Atascadero, California.

Lora is survived by her husband, Douglas Veltum of Minden, Nevada; grandsons Michael Lloyd Godbout (Buffi) of Post Falls, Idaho and Nicholas Ryan Godbout (Cassie) of Spokane, Washington; great-grandson Steven Michael Godbout of San Jose, California; great-grandson Nicholas Michael Godbout of Spokane, Washington; sister-in-law Tina Haines of Cottonwood, Arizona; 3 step-daughters and their husbands, Karen and Drew Wiater of Seattle, Washington; Pamela and Steven Puls of Portland, Oregon; Lori and Dave Hulme of Salem, Oregon; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Autumn Funerals & Cremations on Saturday, February 4th, 2017 at 2:00 pm

Lora will be buried in Caldwell, Idaho at the Canyon Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Diabetes Society of Santa Clara Valley, 1165 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125