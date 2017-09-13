April 6, 1951 ~ Aug. 24, 2017

Loretta Sue James left us on August 24, 2017 after a five month battle with cancer.

Loretta was born in Los Angeles, CA. April 6, 1951, the third daughter of Lewis and Lorraine Davies.

She came to Carson City in 1979 with her two small sons. She worked for R.J.Enterprises for many years, the State of Nevada for five years, and finally for Don James Roofing (D & D). She was preparing to retire when she was taken ill.

Loretta loved her dog, SassySue which made her passionate about "Animal Rights". She was also fond of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" sagas.

Loretta will be missed by a host of friends and family.

Survivors are her mother, Lorraine Davies; sister, LouAnne Geissler; brother, Roger Keef; sons,Thomas James (Heidi), David McCullen (Lori); grandchildren Brandon, Tiara, Bryce, Vanessa and Izabell; and two great granddaughters Kiari McCullen and Charlotte James (on the way); as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Please join us in Celebration of Life for Loretta on Saturday, September 30th at 3pm at "The Bridge", 901 N. Stewart St., Carson City