Lorraine Hart | NevadaAppeal.com

Lorraine Hart, 83, left us on December 29, 2016 to be reunited with her beloved husband of 53 years, Stan.

Mom was a devoted and generous wife, mother (of 4), grandmother (of 13) and friend. Her favorite pastimes were bowling and penny poker machines doing both, often during her retirement with her husband in Dayton, NV.

We will miss her deeply.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 17, 2017 at 2:00 pm, at Lone Mountain Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations.