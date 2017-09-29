Lucille (Lucy) Garman

October 9, 1938 ~ September 21, 2017

Our loving wife and mother passed away on September 21, 2017 in Carson City in the arms of her family.

Lucy was born on October 9, 1938 to John and Thelma Freeman in Francis, OK. She had 3 brothers and 1 sister; Jimmy, George, Johnny and Ramona. They moved from Oklahoma to Alta Loma, CA in 1945. Lucy graduated from Chaffey High in 1956.

On June 21, 1958 she married the love of her life, John Garman and they had 2 daughters, Judy and Lisa. Lucy was a banker by profession, working for FIB and finishing her career as a Senior Loan Officer with Greater Nevada Credit Union. She was an avid bowler and for many years travelled around the States with her bowling buddies in the WIBC.

More than anything Lucy was a fantastic wife and mother. Dedicated to her family, she thrived at being John's wife, mother to Judy and Lisa and the most wonderful grandmother to Wynter, Tony, CJ and Susan. Lucy also was a great grandmother to Keianna, Drayden, Hayden, Serena , Ayden and Harmony.

She was preceded in death by her grandson Tony Laffoon.

She is survived by her loving husband, both of her daughters, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sister Ramona and brother George. Many loving nieces and nephews, all who held a special place in their hearts for their Auntie Ceil.

Lucy leaves us with a huge void in our lives, but her legacy of rich family values will live on in each of us left behind.

I cannot write enough about my mother. This column is a small arena to mark tribute to such a strong, vibrant woman. She will be forever missed and never forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.