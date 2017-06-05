Lyle Boyer | NevadaAppeal.com

April 30, 1928 ~ May 18, 2017

Lyle went to be with his Lord on May 18th in Yuma, AZ.

Lyle was born in Sonora, California. He moved with his family to Nevada and graduated from Fallon High School.

Lyle later served in the Army and on the Nevada Highway Patrol. After retirement, he resided with his wife in Fallon, NV.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Wiladean; his children, Stephen, Bruce, and Jan; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held June 17 in Clover Valley, Nevada.