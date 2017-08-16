Lynda Shoshone

September 15, 1948 ~ August 12, 2017

Lynda was born in Schurz, NV to Flossie and Gilbert Bennett.

She is preceded in death by her mother Flossie; her father Gilbert Sr.; her brothers Gilbert Bennett Jr. & Willard Bennett; and her son Danny Wyatt.

She is survived by her aunt Dinah Pete; her siblings Florene Bennett, Dwight Bennett, Phillip Bennett, and Greg Bennett; her children Leah Jim, Irvin Jim Jr., Ralph Shoshone, and Marvin Dressler. She had numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren all whom which she loved very much.

She will be dearly missed.