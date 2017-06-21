Margaret Ellen Olesen | NevadaAppeal.com

April 7, 1922 ~ June 15, 2017

Margaret Olesen, 95, of Gardnerville, Nevada passed away quietly at her home on June 15, 2017.

Margaret was born April 7, 1922 in Los Angeles, California and grew up in North Hollywood in the San Fernando Valley. She graduated from North Hollywood High and Los Angeles City College.

She married Anker "Hank" Olesen in 1942, becoming an army wife. She worked as a PBX operator on base in San Rafael and at Lockheed Airport in Burbank. After the war, they moved to Los Angeles. They became active in the local Church of the Brethren, making many life-long friends. Margaret and Hank led the youth group and were a positive influence for many teens. In 1962, they moved to Garden Grove where she worked as a clerk in a small department store and later volunteered teaching English as a second language.

In 1989, Margaret and Hank moved to Gardnerville, joining Hank's brother and his family who had moved here previously.

Margaret loved meeting new people and making new friends. She enjoyed attending her church and Bible studies. Among her favorite pastimes were visiting, calling or corresponding with her family and friends by letter or email.

Margaret is survived by her son John "Jack" Olesen (Karen); and daughter Christine Olesen; grandchildren Alesha Olesen Breckon (Ben) and Eric Olesen (Laine); nephew Gary Olesen (Miriam); nieces Dixie Ann Olesen Orb (Mike), Sylvia Olesen Smith (Pete), Charlene Magness Higley (Con), and D'Lee Magness Mayberry (Paul); and many grand nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Anker "Hank" Olesen; her parents Muriel Huntley Magness and Zack Peter Magness; her brother John Rogers Magness; and nephew John Huntley Magness.

A memorial service will be Saturday, June 24, at 11 am at Calvary Chapel of Carson Valley, 1004 Dresslerville Road, Gardnerville NV 89460.

Burial will be at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada.

Memorial page for Margaret E. Olesen http://ow.ly/YSND30cLnxn

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to Calvary Chapel of Carson Valley.