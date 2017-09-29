June 20, 1929 ~ September 15, 2017

Margaret Florence McGoodwin age 88 of Carson City, Nevada passed away on September 15, 2017.

Margaret was born June 20th, 1929 in Lone Elm, Kansas to Ed and Bertha Hansen. Her father worked for the rail road and as a result they lived and traveled the country.

In 1950, she married John William McGoodwin SR., in Henderson Nevada. She graduated in 1951 from the University of Nevada with a teaching degree.

She and John had four children; John Jr, Jim, Laura, and Jeff. They moved their family to Lincoln, Arkansas where Margaret taught 6th grade at Lincoln school from 1967-1976. They moved back to Carson City, Nevada in 1976, where she opened a flower shop, "our Flower Shop", with her son John.

Margaret enjoyed many activities including bowling, fishing (especially at the Ruby Marshes), and playing pinochle. However, her greatest joy in life was spending time with her kids and grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband John McGoodwin Sr, and her daughter Laura (Lolly) Beckerdite.

Margaret is survived by sons, John McGoodwin Jr, of Fayetteville AR., Jim and Darlene McGoodwin of Westville, OK., Jeff McGoodwin of Carson City NV., two grandchildren, Mylena Noble and husband Johnathan of Fayetteville AR, and Cody Beckerdite of Dayton NV. As well as three great grandchildren, John Noble, Riley Masters, and Brooks Noble of Fayetteville, AR.

Margaret was the best of the best, the kind of person that made you think, "well I must be a good person if I'm related to her."

The family is planning a small remembrance celebration for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers her family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org