Margaret “Peggy” John | NevadaAppeal.com

Nov. 27, 1945 ~ Nov. 4, 2016

On Friday November 4th, 2016, Margaret “Peggy” John went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven.

Peggy was born November 27th, 1945 in Long Beach, California. She graduated from Millikan High School and attended accounting classes at Long Beach City College. She married Norm in Long Beach on September 27th, 1975. They were blessed with 41 years of marriage and raised their daughter Michelle together.

Throughout her life, Peggy was strongly devoted to a wide range of ministries dear to her heart. From preparing food for the needy to ‘In Jesus Name Medical Ministry’; praying for the sick and assisting others to receive medical care. Peggy served wherever the Lord led her.

Wearing her smile you felt loved and welcome. Everyone had one word that described her, a patriot. She had a passion for her country; the men and women fighting for it, including her grandsons Cody and Colton who still serve it

today. She held on till her last days of life to do what she so loved to do, to vote for our next President. When early voting opened in Douglas County Peggy, wearing her favorite shirt “Worth fighting for Since 1776”, was pushed in her wheelchair by her husband Norm, accompanied by her friends of the Red Shirt Walkers to vote. Barely able to speak and almost too weak to move, she was moved ahead of the line to do the last thing on her check list, to support of our great nation.

Every Friday, since 2009, Peggy walked the streets of Carson City with the Red Shirt Walkers, wearing her red shirt “I SUPPORT OUR TROOPS” while carrying an American Flag on her shoulder. She always made sure her Grandsons had the best care packages from home while serving their time in the Middle East. They always looked for the chocolate peanut butter bars. Baking was something she mastered, and she taught her granddaughter Noel how to bake some of her favorite recipes.

She is survived by her husband Norm, daughter Michelle Ives, father Jack Cook and wife Elaine Cook, brother Richard Cook, grandsons Cody and Colton McKone and granddaughter Noel Ives.

Her loss is heartbreaking, but her life and especially the last weeks of it demonstrated what true strength and faith in God means.

Peggy was always involved in her family’s life as wife, mother and grandmother. She never missed a family function with the kids. She showed us how to love, give, forgive and how to stand for what we believe in.

Peggy will be missed, but as she said before she passed away “I have a family and they are all Christians.” So as we morn and miss Peggy we get to look forward to rejoicing together again in Heaven.