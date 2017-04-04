Maria Elisabeth “Mary” Hilton | NevadaAppeal.com

December 5, 1924 – March 30, 2017

Carson City resident Mary Hilton, passed gently and peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on the morning of March 30, 2017 at the Ormsby Rehabilitation Center in Carson City.

Mary was born to German immigrants August and Berta (Rohde) Kopplin in rural Sanborn County, South Dakota on December 5, 1924. She was raised on the family farm and educated in the one-room schoolhouse a short distance from the family farmhouse.

Mary moved to Carson City in 1965 and worked in the family-owned businesses – the Carousel Drive-In and the Carson Mall Coffee Shop. She also worked for many years in the kitchen and cafeteria of the old Carson Tahoe Hospital on Fleishmann Way.

She instilled in her three children a strong work ethic that would carry through to her grandchildren. Mary is fondly remembered by her children as making the best cinnamon rolls and lemon meringue pies.

She also is remembered for being a life-long Lutheran and making sure that her children were confirmed in the faith into which they were baptized.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, August and Berta; her brothers, Paul, Otto, and Herman Kopplin; and granddaughter Angela Harman.

She is survived by daughters, Colleen Harman of Carson City and Carol Blanchet of Reno; son, the Reverend Alan R. Hilton (Kathy) of Fallon, Nevada; granddaughters, Brandy Harman of Salt Lake City, Utah; Breanna Martinez of Reno;

Juliann Franey (John) of Reno; Alicia Truhill (Travis) of Carson City, Allison Morian (Nathan) of Reno; three great grandsons and three great granddaughters.

Mary's life of faith as a baptized child of God will be celebrated on April 10, 2017 at 11:00 am at her home church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Carson City. The Reverend Jedidiah Maschke will officiate.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations.