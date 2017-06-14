Marian Maddaford Miles | NevadaAppeal.com

October 23, 1914 – June 9, 2017

Marian Myrtle Maddaford Miles passed peacefully on June 9, 2017. She was 102 years old at death.

She was born in East Ely, Nevada on October 23, 1914 to English immigrants William and Florence Maddaford. She attended schools in Ruth and Ely Nevada and graduated from White Pine County High School in 1932. Marian had three younger sisters all of whom preceded her in death.

Marian's father William was a miner, and the family moved from East Ely to Ruth after housing became available in the townsite established by Nevada Consolidated Copper Company. Upon graduation from high school Marian took employment with the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in Ely, Nevada. In 1938 Marian and George Joseph Miles of Ely were married and relocated to Carson City, Nevada, where George took employment with the State Highway Department, and Marian became a housewife. In Carson City, Marian gave birth to three children—David(1939), Joyce(1940) and Daniel(1943).

Marian started her career in state government in 1952 with the Nevada Industrial Commission (NIC) as a cashier, later rising to Manager of Cashiering. NIC is now named the State Industrial Insurance System (SIIS). Marian lost her husband George in 1964 and her only daughter Joyce in 2002 to cancer.

Marian retired from state service in 1974 and began to travel. With her sister Joyce and friends she visited England, Australia, New Zealand, Panama, Alaska and many places in the continental United States and Canada.

Marian was predeceased by her parents William and Florence Maddaford, her husband George, daughter Joyce, sisters Joyce Maddaford, Wilma Dunn and Ivy Mae Shannon.

She is survived by sons, David and Daniel(Stephanie); and five grandchildren, Kevin Barkdull(Jennifer), Michelle Eply(Jim), George Barkdull(Sherri), Amy Robinson(Scott) and Katie Armstrong(Tom); 14 great grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held June 20, 2017 at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church 3000 Lompa Ln, Carson City, Nevada at 11:00a.m. followed by interment at Lone Mountain Cemetery.

The family wishes to give special thanks to the entire staff at Sierra Place Senior Living, where Marian has resided for the last seven years, for their kind and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to your favorite charity.

Funeral services are under the direction of Walton's Chapel of the Valley in Carson City