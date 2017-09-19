Marian Sarasola Barrett

March 16, 1930 ~ September 17, 2017

Marian Barrett was born March 16, 1930, to Marie and Pierre Sarasola and passed away on September 17, 2017. Marian was the firstborn child of Marie and Pete and was raised in Gardnerville, along with her sister and brother in a loving Basque household.

Marian attended Douglas County schools and graduated from Douglas High School in 1948. Marian married Chuck Barrett, her high school sweetheart, on July 10, 1949. They were married for 64 loving years until Chuck passed away in 2014. They were true soul mates and together raised their children and grandchildren, traveled, camped, fished and most of all loved being surrounded by their family.

Marian gave her heart to her family. She not only raised her three children, but was the primary babysitter for her four granddaughters. Her strong, loving and kind guidance is her legacy to each of us.

Marian was an active member of the St Gall Church and for many years was an Altar Society and choir member.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Robert Sarasola.

She is survived by her children, Paul (Vicki) Barrett, Cathy (Gerry) Colquhoun, Bob (Jolly) Barrett; four granddaughters, Angie (Garrett) D'Antoni, Nicole (Don) Price, Dr. Heather Barrett, Jennifer (Greg) Krupp, sister, Barbara Indiano, and her great grandchildren, Nico, Luca and Joey D'Antoni, Brady, Aubrey, and Brooklyn Price, Oliver and Elliott Krupp, nieces, JoAnn Thaler and Janelle Wilcks, and nephew, Gary Indiano.

The service will be held on Thursday, September 21, at 1:30 pm at St. Gall Catholic Church in Gardnerville.