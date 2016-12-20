Marie Louise Horsley | NevadaAppeal.com

December 14, 1936 – December 12, 2016

Marie L. Horsley, age 79, long time resident of Fallon, Nevada passed away on December 12, 2016.

Marie was born December 14, 1936 in Cheyenne Wyoming, and was adopted by Frank and Edith Smith. They resettled in Santa Barbara, California and Marie attended and graduated from Santa Barbara Catholic High School.

Marie was in the Air force briefly in the mid 1950’s stationed in Texas, later relocating to Roanoke, Virginia, where she gave birth to her only child Courtney Leigh-Anne Smith. She then worked for Ayden Microwave Systems in

Sunnyvale California, where she met and married her lifetime love Darl Horsley (originally from Klamath Falls, Oregon). Marie and Darl relocated to Fallon in 1985, where both became owner operators.

After moving to Fallon she worked as a car salesperson at multiple dealerships, owned Crossroad Motors, later was a salesperson at Wynan’s Furniture, and last she worked at Walmart: Each of these jobs working with and interacting with people. She was instrumental in sponsoring the initiative, gathering signatures, and testifying for the widening of Hwy 95 between Fallon and Fernley.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents and older brother, by Darl Horsley, and by granddaughter Kyla Dockery.

Marie is survived by step-son Jay Horsley; step-daughter Naomi Lewis; and daughter Courtney Dockery. She has 7 surviving grandchildren, including AJ and Spencer Horsley, Michelle and Michael Lewis, Blake McCoy, Jeremiah Grace, and Naomi Dockery. And one handsome great-grandchild, Hayden Glen Ratcliff. Additionally there are numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Marie loved her family and had a vibrant and bold personality, and she never met a stranger.

Marie was a devoted catholic, giving person, and responsible for keeping our families connected. She will be greatly missed.