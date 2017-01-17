Mark Coleman Bates | NevadaAppeal.com

Mark Coleman Bates
January 17, 2017
Mark Coleman Bates, 63 of Carson City, passed away on January 12, 2017, arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations.775-888-6800
