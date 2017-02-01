Mark John Thomas | NevadaAppeal.com

Mark John Thomas
February 1, 2017
Mark John Thomas, 89 of Carson City passed away on January 30, 2017. Arrangements are in the care of Autumn Funerals and Cremations. 775-888-6800
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada Transportation Authority investigator faces discipline in hit and run case
- Coming soon to downtown Carson City: Battle Born Business Center
- Sex offender gets 10 years for child porn
- Missing dog, Henry, found after 23 days in Mound House
- Man arrested on warrant allegedly felony sexual assault says Carson City Sheriff’s Office