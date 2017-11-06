Marlin “Whitey” White

February 24, 1948 ~ October 23, 2017

"Whitey" was born in Vermillion, SD. He served our country in the Army, the Navy, and as a Law Enforcement Officer. He retired from the Tucson Police Department in 1997 and moved to Northern Nevada with his wife, Teri White.

Whitey loved college sports, especially the Arizona Wildcats. In retirement, he coached high school golf at Dayton High School, served as the Athletic Director for MCSD, and loved spending time with his family.

He was loved by his entire family and will be forever missed.

Marlin is survived by his wife, Teri; 2 brothers, 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 16 nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held in Tucson, AZ on 11/18/17 at Adair Funeral Home.

To honor his son-in-law and Retinitis Pigmentosa, donations in Whitey's name may be made to Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary, Attn. Melissa Paul, 243 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114, designated to Dr. Eric Pierce-Ocular Genomics Lab.