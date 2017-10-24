August 29, 1934 ~ October 19, 2017

Marvin D. "Marv" Ecklund, 83, passed away October 19, 2017 in Carson City.

Marv was born August 29, 1934 in Stanley, North Dakota to Oscar and Alma (McGrath) Ecklund.

He married Joelle Hall in 1954 and this marriage ended in divorce in 1979. He remarried to Shirley Jean Jackson Hines in October 1979, she passed away August 28, 2009.

Marv worked in the oilfield for several years, then worked with Eklund drilling for thirty- five years. He then retired and lived in Dayton, NV the remainder of his life.

Marv was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Shirley and his brother Dwayne Eklund.

He is survived by daughter, Marva Ecklund Gordon and son, Dale Ecklund both of Carson City. Also survived by sisters, Marlyne Priester of Dayton and Betty Preciado of St. Paul, MN.; grandchildren, Dyana(Gidget), Jeff and Mike Williford and Jolene Ecklund; great grandchildren, Brittany, Jonathan, Jessica, Ben, Melody, Aiden, Ryley and Adeline; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Carlin and Elko, NV and Palermo, ND.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 27, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Walton's Chapel of the Valley 1281 N. Roop St. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.

Interment will be at Walton's Carson Gardens