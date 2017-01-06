Mary Gamboa Hull | NevadaAppeal.com

May 2, 1928 – January 2, 2017

Mary passed away peacefully January 2nd with family by her side.

She and her siblings, Pete and Marce’, were born in Ely, Nevada to Spanish-Basque immigrants Juanita Urdiroz and Jose Gamboa.

She graduated from White Pine County High School then worked at the Ely Theatre where she met her future husband, Walter G. Hull, Jr. They married following his return from WWII in October of 1946. All five of their children were also born in Ely.

The Hull family moved to Carson City in 1967 when Walter, a Nevada Highway Patrolmen, was appointed Inspector of the Motor Carrier Division. While raising the family, Mary worked in the Recorder / Auditor offices for both White Pine

and Ormsby-Carson City Counties.

Mary was a happy, gracious and out-going person who could talk to anyone. She treasured close friendships and her many relatives. At home Mary loved to read and spend time outside tending to her flowers and pets.

Mary especially cherished spending time with her eleven grandchildren: Patxi, Maite, Mikel, Nicolas, Dewey, Ian, Kiley, Chad, Heather, Jamie, Kerinne, and eight great-grandchildren – all of them fondly refer to her as Amatxi.

Mary will be dearly missed by her children and their families: Sandy (Jon) Bengtson; Julie (Drew) Langtry; Karen (Francisco) Azpiroz, Kevin (Fran) Hull, and Tracy (Ken) Arnold; and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wants to express their gratitude to the management and staff at Brookdale Northwest Reno and Gentiva Hospice for their personal and professional care.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, remember Mary by making a donation to the charity of your choice.