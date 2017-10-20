Melva Jean Perry

September 11, 1929 ~ October 15, 2017

Melva was born in the bay area and raised in Portland, Oregon where she was married to her first husband and raised three children.

Later in life, she divorced and moved back to the bay area where she met and married Richard Perry. She and Richard built a wonderful life together.

Eventually they retired and bought a home in Dayton, Nevada. Melva was a wild horse advocate. She loved living in northern Nevada and seeing the wild horses out her back door. She and Richard traveled widely during their retirement.

Melva had many hobbies: gardening, volunteer work, quilting, crocheting and her favorite was genealogy research, where she uncovered many distant relatives during her search – including cousins in Sweden who have visited numerous times here in northern Nevada.

Melva is survived by her husband Richard; her brother Norm Holbrook; and her three daughters and their spouses: Jo & Bryan Arnestad, Norma Burgess, Nancy & Joe Johnson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services for Melva will be at Walton's Funeral Home, 1281 N. Roop in Carson City on November 11 at 2:00 PM.