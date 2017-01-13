Mervin “Keith” Gardner | NevadaAppeal.com

March 29, 1936 ~ Dec. 29, 2016

Mervin “Keith” Gardner, 80 well lived years, made his transition to heaven on December 29, 2016, while surrounded by his family.

Keith was born in Reno on March 29, 1936, to Mervin and Myrtle Gardner and was a 4th generation Nevadan.

He was a sports enthusiast and played football, basketball, and track for Reno High School. He was an avid skier and loyal fan of his beloved San Francisco 49ers, Giants, and the Golden State Warriors. After graduation, Keith studied at the University of Nevada, Reno and joined the Nevada National Guard before finding his lifelong profession as a carpenter. He loved working with his hands and the process of building.

Keith’s passion in life was Kairos, a non-denominational prison ministry that brings God’s light into the darkest of places to teach prisoners love, forgiveness, and accountability. Keith was a long-time member of Kairos’ board of directors and worked tirelessly with prisoners to prepare them to lead productive, loving and giving lives outside the prison walls.

An active member of the United Methodist Church, Keith loved playing the harmonica in the church’s band. He lived his life well with an abundance of joy, gratitude, and love. He was a jokester and laughingly teased those he loved the most.

Keith was a loving father to Jay (Sue) Gardner, Terri (Edward) Upton, Shawna (Jim) Lukasko, and grandfather to Kelsey Anderson, Tanner Anderson, Nicole Lukasko, Jake Lukasko and Rylie Gardner. He is survived by his beloved sisters Joyce (John) Flynn and Joann (Dale) Cavanaugh, numerous nieces and nephews and cousin Delwin (Karel) Rice and his extended Kairos family.

A memorial service will be held on February 4, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 412 W. Musser St., Carson City, followed by a colorful Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Episcopal Diocese of Nevada – Kairos, c/o Pierre Hathaway, Treasurer, 702 Sean Dr., Carson City, NV 89701