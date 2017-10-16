1930 ~ 2017

Michael Mongelli died at home surrounded by his family on Friday, October 13, 2017.

Mike was born to Italian immigrants, Raffaele and Maria, in Rochester, New York on July 29th, 1930 and is the youngest of six boys. He enlisted in the Navy in 1948 and served on the submarine, Seacat.

In 1953, Mike moved to Hawthorne, Nevada and met Mary Jo Dole. They married in 1954 and were married for 63 years and had 5 children. While living in Hawthorne he served as a Reserve Officer in the Army National Guard. He also served a term as a Mineral County Commissioner.

Mike moved to Carson City in 1968 to manage the Carson Variety Store and in 1976 became the Slot Department Manager at the Ormsby House where he worked until he retired.

In his retirement years, Mike enjoyed traveling, golf, spending time with family and friends, and gardening. He took great pride in his roses! He loved meeting for breakfast with the ROMEO club (Really, Old Men, Eating, Out).

Mike is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; his children, Susan (Dennis), Leslie (Kasey), Michael (Jennifer), Maria (Brett), JJ (Jamie; his grandchildren, Rodney, Christy, Cynthia, Nick, Megan, Camille, Jeshua, Lucas and Peri; and great-grandchildren, Max, Rhyker, Kaleb, Paris, Allyrose, Scarlett, Ellie and Henry.

Services will be held at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church Chapel, 3000 N. Lompa Lane, Carson City, Nevada on Friday, October 20th at 2 pm.