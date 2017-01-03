Michael R. Curcio | NevadaAppeal.com

Sep 04, 1939 – Dec 11, 2016

Michael R. Curcio passed away quietly on December 11th following a battle with lengthy illnesses. Michael was born on September 4th, 1939 in San Jose, California.

Michael was a firefighter in San Jose, California, retired and moved with his family to Genoa, Nevada, where he pursued a dream of a wild west actor and entertainer, fast draw enthusiast and gunsmith, and showing his Track T with the Hot Rodders in Gardnerville Nevada.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Emilio and Goldie Curcio of San Jose CA, his wife Sharon, and his daughter Shelle.

Michael is survived by his nephews, Perri Turner and Randi Turner of Ripon, CA, and his niece Cheryl Basinger of Felton CA, and his nephew Todd Basinger of Boulder Creek, CA.

Michael was respected by his peers, loved by his family, friends, neighbors, and loved ones, and will be missed by everyone that knew him.

As was his wishes, there will be a memorial service held graveside at Genoa Cemetery Genoa Nevada, January 7th at 1:00 pm, and a Celebration of Life in Virginia City Nevada at the Bucket of Blood January 8th from 12pm – 2pm.

Remembrance donations may be made to any of the many veteran and cancer organizations Michael supported, and The Salvation Army. God speed, Michael.Obit