July 30, 1948 ~ August 25, 2017

Mrs. Meredith Robinson (née Ernst), passed away on Friday, August 25th, 2017 at the age of 69. Merrie was born to parents Jack and Patricia Ernst on July 30, 1948 in Fallon. She was a fifth generation Fallonite.

On April 4th, 1971, she married Jeff Robinson, officiated by Father Carl Tamblyn of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Merrie was the longest living member of Holy Trinity. She was active in the Episcopal Church Women's group, an Acolyte, and participated and helped organize potlucks and the church Bazaar. She was on the vestry, altar guild, calling committee, and made the church bulletins every week. She had been the parish coordinator and helped with Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.

Merrie's Irises can be found in many flower gardens all over Fallon, just as her mom's peacocks have become a part of Fallon. She was fervent and spunky with her cute shoes and slogan laden sweatshirts. She made pasta from scratch all the time. In her later years she would needlepoint, but while raising her family, cooking was her passion. Merrie was always hungry for a good laugh.

The part of life Merrie held most sacred was her role as a wife and mother. She never left Jeff's side even through his sickness and death. Together Jeff and Merrie took in several kids, from exchange students to people who loved them like their own parents. In particular, she is survived by Erin Braden and Jason Cockett as well as her three children, Matthew David (Kate), Katherine Marie (Ryan), Jonathan Charles (Dana); her brother David; and her four

grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Robinson who died six weeks prior.

A portion of her cremains will be joined with Jeff's and buried at Churchill County Cemetery by the family.

A funeral service will be held on September 16th at 2 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church with a reception to follow.

The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.