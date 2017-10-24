March 10, 1937 ~ October 20, 2017

Myrna Joan Lumsden passed away October 20, 2017 in Hawthorne, NV. She was born March 10, 1937 in Billings, MT to Frederick and Martha Hieb Landenberger.

Myrna lived and worked in Gabbs for many years serving as the Librarian at the Gabbs community library.

Myrna was preceded in death by her husband Leland in 2004 and by other family members Martha, Marlene, Connie and Douglass Landenberger.

Surviving family members include John and Shirley Mayer, Dollie Smith, Myron and Lee Anne Landenberger, Luella Hudson, Leta Kelsey, Mark, Kevin andTina, Brad and Tonya, and Chris and Kara Lumsden; grandchildren Christopher, Josh, Caleb, Wade, Felicia, Dakota, Jorden, Breanna, Hallee, Shasta Lumsden, and Karmyn Riley; great grandchildren, Isaiah, Michael, Payten, Gwendolyn; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 27th, from 8 am until the 10 am funeral service at Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Dr., Fallon, NV 89406. 775-423-2255.

Interment will follow at the Fallon cemetery.

Reception to follow at the Fallon American Legion, 90 N. Ada St., Fallon

The family suggests in lieu of flowers that donations be made in her memory to the Gabbs Community Library, PO Box 206, Gabbs, NV 89409.