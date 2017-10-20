March 16, 1938 ~ October 18, 2017

Nadine Edna Wilkerson, age 79, died October 18, 2017 in Fallon.

She was born March 16, 1938 in Springfield, MA to Prince and Mabel Wallace Walker.

Nadine dearly loved her Heavenly Father "Jehovah" and also her husband and family.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Gennifer Grant.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Tomy Wilkerson; children, Barry Grant of Kansas City, MO, Stephen Grant of Springfield, MA, and Aimee Lay Mance of Stillwater, OK; sisters, June Walker and Stella Walker and 16 grandchildren.

The family would like to offer their deepest gratitude for the loving care Nadine received at Highland Manor of Fallon.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1055 McLean Rd. in Fallon on November 11, 2017 at 1:00 pm.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon. 423-2255.