April 4, 1943 ~ October 23, 2017

Nellie "Louise" Lovett Jewell passed away peacefully on October 23, 2017 at the age of 74 years due to complications of Alzheimer's.

She was born on April 4, 1943 to Ralph and Frances "Frankie" Lovett being one of four children.

Louise is preceded in death by her two older brothers Larry and Dennis Lovett.

Louise is survived by her husband, Gilbert Edward Jewell; their two children Sara (Eric) and James; her two grandchildren Alexis and Miles; and her youngest brother George "Rabbit" Lovett, (Marlene).

She will be lovingly remembered for her smile, laughter, love of music, her lovely voice and her caring heart.