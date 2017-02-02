Nicholas J Brown | NevadaAppeal.com

Nicholas J Brown, (35) of Oak Harbor, WA, passed away on January 18, 2017.

Born to Samuel and June Brown of Oak Dale, MN in April of 1981. Nicholas enjoyed playing baseball in little league as a kid in Oak Dale.

At the age of 19 he joined the United States Navy to travel the world. During his 16 years in the Navy, Nick served in Iraqi Freedom, Korean Defense and Libyan Conflict.

He wasn’t a man of many words, he was quiet and reserved yet passionate in his work and family life. He was a loving Daddy to all the kids and nicknamed each one appropriately, for instances, Sofia (Monkey), Logan (little Dude), Jericho (Goober).

Nick enjoyed many things in his free time including fishing and restoring his classic LUV. The love for his Children was the most authentic example of a Daddy’s love for his children. His patience and willingness to rough house was Awe inspiring. The summers included Family walks and playing on the slip and slide. He was a great provider and level headed. I could go on and on but we don’t have a book to write.

Nicholas is preceded in death by his father Samuel, and step-dad Ronald. The reunion between him and his fathers must be an amazing story, and I can’t wait to hear it one day in the far future.

He leaves behind his loving wife Christine; their daughter Sofia; sons Logan and Jericho; mother June Beitel; brother Matthew; sister Christine; many family members and friends. See you later and this isn’t goodbye!

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 11:30 at The Gardens Cemetery, 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV 89406