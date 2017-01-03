Nicholas John Gillen | NevadaAppeal.com

Sept. 17, 1946 ~ Dec. 17,2016

Nicholas John Gillen, age 70, died on December 17, 2016 in Port Townsend, Washington.

Born on September 17th, 1946 in Seattle, WA to Eugene and Margarette Gillen, he received his Associates Degree from Western Nevada Community College.

Nick served proudly in the US Army, a Vietnam Veteran, a reservist, and a member of the National Guard. While serving his beloved country, he earned a Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Metal, Army Commendation Medal, and numerous other medals and awards.

He was a devoted husband to his bride of over 30 years, Toni Gillen. He spent his youth in Montana and California. He eventually settled in Nevada and started a long career in law enforcement. He retired as a Parole Officer in 2005, although anyone who really knows him knows that he never really understood what retirement was supposed to look like.

Nick was a lifelong Christian, a staunch Republican, and a family man through and through. He was generous with his time, always ready to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. Any project was achievable with enough elbow grease.

Nick was preceded in death by his beloved wife Toni, his parents, 4 siblings, and numerous nephews.

Survivors include: his daughters, Jo-El (Bryan) Gentry Pahrump NV, Mistie (James) Beasley Spokane WA; Grandchildren, Nicholas (Brooke) Gentry, Anthony (Marina) Thomson, Chelsie Gentry; Great Granddaughters, Harper and Charlie. His niece Sherri (Bill) Witgens, who he had a hand in raising and a very specialrelationship with. He also leaves behind 4 siblings and numerous nephews and nieces.

Services will be held at February 18, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Airport Road Church of Christ, 3209 Airport Road, Carson City, NV 89706.