Norma Lee Hoffman Taylor | NevadaAppeal.com

On Sunday January 15, 2017, Norma Lee Hoffman Taylor, 62, unexpectedly passed away in Fallon, NV.

She was born in Evanston Wyoming, and raised in Fallon. She married the love of her life and eternal companion Merlin Taylor in 1975 in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Norma devoted her life to raising her six children, fulfilled many church callings, and was always found serving others. Norma was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. Her joy in life has been her grandchildren.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband Merlin and her parents.

She is survived by her children Paul (Patty), Shawna (Jake Rushing), Rachelle, Mathew (Danielle), Julie (Zach Nash), and Lisa (Cory Vanderkelen); 19 grandchildren; as well as her remaining siblings Cecil Hoffman, Paul Hoffman (Fern), Dennis Hoffman (Doreen), and Genevieve Petit (Bill), Sherry Pendleton, Carl Pendleton, Doug Pendleton, Jerry Pendleton and a very large extended family.

Funeral to be held Saturday January 21, 2017 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 750 West Richards St, Fallon NV at 11:00 am. Viewing to be held at 10:00 am.

Burial will be immediately after the funeral at Churchill County Cemetery.

Flowers and donations can be sent to Smith Family Funeral Home, Fallon NV.