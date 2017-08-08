Patricia Ann Brisbin | NevadaAppeal.com

June 19, 1955 – August 2, 2017

Patricia was born in San Francisco, Ca. (Born as Patricia Ann Ortiz). Her parents moved to Stockton when she was 4 years old where she was raised.

She graduated from AA Stagg High School in 1973, then attended San Luis Obispo for 4 years. She graduated as a Life Science Biologist. While in college, she assisted with the Environmental Impact reports for P. G. & E. at

Diablo Canyon Power Plant. After graduation, she moved to Reno for employment. Then onto Carson City where she was an Economist for the State of Nevada until she retired July 2009.

Patricia loved going camping and being outdoors which is one reason she loved living in Carson City due to its beauty and history. She was very creative and smart, loved to sew, cook, read, travel and be with her family. Especially her son whom she loves very much.

In January 2017 she was hired for the January to June State Legislative Session. This brought her great pride and enjoyment while meeting new friends. She also volunteered as the Treasurer at MusclePower. She will be missed more than words can express.

She is survived by John Michael (John) her son, Kathryn (sister), Stephen (brother), Michelle (sister), Phillip (brother) and their spouses, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 12th at 1PM, at Autumn Funerals & Cremations, with Funeral Services to be held at 2:00PM.

Condolences can be left on her memorial page at http://www.autumnfuneral.com