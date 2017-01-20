Patricia (Pat) Hicks McCulloch | NevadaAppeal.com

Dec. 14, 1948 ~ Jan. 9, 2016

Native Nevadan Patricia Hicks McCulloch (Pat) died peacefully on Monday, January 9th after a long illness.

Pat was, as they say, a “force of nature”. She was a dear family member to dozens, and a dear friend to literally hundreds and she was never without a smile on her face.

Pat, a native of Eureka, NV, was born on December 14th, 1948 to Connie and Ronald Hicks in Kimberly, NV (a small town near Ely that no longer exists). She graduated from Eureka High School, but spent most of her adult life in Zephyr Cove, NV.

She was one of the most successful real estate brokers/agents in Lake Tahoe, and owned her own business for many years.

She had a special fondness for Cowboy Poetry, which she attended for over 30 years, Republican Women of Douglas County, and the George Whittell High School Booster’s Club. However, in her later years, her biggest loves were her grandchildren and traveling to places that were on her bucket list.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. (Bill) McCulloch.

Surviving Pat are her five sons and their families, Pat and Sherri, Cole and Logan, of Cottonwood, CA, Scott and Amy, Brooke and Shane of Carson City, CA, Willy and Heather of Fort Collins, CO, Andy and Victoria and Derek, Mitch, and Sam of Placerville, CA, and Jim and Emil, Max, Maggie and Mia of Orinda, CA; her mother, Connie Hicks of Eureka, NV; her brother and family, Bill and Robin Hicks of Eureka, NV; her sister and family, Rhonda and Phil Brown of Eureka, NV; friend Evie Boutté and extended family which are too numerous to mention.

An eternal optimist, Pat always put her family and friends above all else in her life. As successful as she was in business, it never ruled her life. Her friends and family did. She had more friends than any single person ought to have.

We will miss her dearly.

Celebration of Life to be held February 18th, from 1pm – 5pm at the Douglas County Community Center, in the Grandview Room, 1329 Waterloo Ln., Gardnerville NV

In lieu of flowers, Donations may be sent to either the SPCA of Northern Nevada (spcaofnn.org), WesternFolklife Center (westernfolklife.org), Thunderbird Lodge (thunderbirdtahoe.org)