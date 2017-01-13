Paul J. Gonzi | NevadaAppeal.com

Our loving husband and father, Paul J. Gonzi, was called home to be with the Lord on December 27, 2016. He peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by those he loved.

Paul was the son of Melchio and Mary Gonzi and was born in San Francisco, California. He was raised in San Francisco and then moved to Sacramento, where he met his wife of 43 years, Linda K. Diehl.

Paul followed his sweetie back to her native state of Oklahoma, where they were married and lived for 29 years. Together, they established a home in Bartlesville, OK, where they raised two children, Matt and Aimee. Paul was employed for Reda Pump/ Schlumberger for 28 years as a machinest. Paul was active in the community serving on the local police reserves and also for the volunteer fire department. Paul was a first responder, participated in various safety committees for work and community events, and was a life time blood donor.

Paul was an active member of the Assembly of God Church, where he often sang to the Lord. Paul loved to sing and was probably known best for his beautiful talent. Paul would sing to anyone, anywhere, at anytime, just to see people smile. Paul’s other hobbies included wood working, classic cars, fishing, and talking to total strangers.

Paul was a devoted working man, a provider for his family, and a friend to many.

In 2001, Paul and Linda moved to northern Nevada where their kids had relocated and to be closer to his side of the family. They established home in Dayton, Nevada. Paul started employment with Bentley/GE in Minden, Nevada and worked until 2016 when he retired due to his illness.

Paul is survived by his wife, Linda K. Gonzi; his son, Matt Gonzi; his daughter, Aimee Gonzi Nicks and husband, Paul Nicks; two brothers, Larry and Michael; five sisters, Martha, Josie and husband Fred, Janice, Mary, Caroline and husband Ray; one aunt, Frances Chetcuti; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service in celebration of Paul’s life will be held on Friday, March 31st at 2:00pm at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1900 1st St., Sparks, NV, 89431. A reception will be held at the church following the service.

Paul was always a walking testament to anyone and every one of his love for life, his love for the Lord, and his love for showing kindness to others. Paul will be greatly missed but never forgotten.