May 18, 1941 ~ October 28, 2017

Paul R. Saucedo, 76, long time resident of Carson City passed away on October 28, 2017, at Renown in Reno surrounded by his loving family. Paul had overcome several health issues after his liver transplant 23 years ago. He passed away peacefully after complications from a fall.

Paul was born in St Paul Minnesota, on May 18, 1941, to parents Paul and Connie Saucedo. The Saucedo family relocated to Long Beach, CA in the early 1950's. He graduated from St Anthony's High School in Long Beach, CA. He met the love of his life, Beverly Steele in 1957 and for the next 60 years they spent their lives together, being married on June 9, 1960 in Long Beach.

Paul worked as a Postal Carrier in the early days and was then hired by the City of Long Beach as a Draftsman. He quickly rose up the ranks and became an Engineer in the Public Works Department. In October of 1974 he obtained a position with Bentley Nevada as a Civil Engineer and moved the family to Carson City, NV where he and the family have lived for the past 43 years. Shortly after moving here Paul left Bentley and took a job for the Nevada Department of Transportation where he worked until his retirement in 1996.

Paul was an avid fisherman and hunter, but was happiest when he had his family around him. There was no substitute for family and friends, they were as welcome as family. If you met him, he would typically engage you in a conversation as he wanted to know what was important to you and what was currently going on in your life. He truly cared about each person he talked with and was willing to share his perspective on life, if asked.

In February 1995, after a long illness, Paul received a liver transplant. He became somewhat of a medical miracle keeping his new liver without a rejection for over 23 years. This chance, at a continued life, drove him to serve God and people for his remaining years. Paul served on the Carson Tahoe Hospital Board, Board of Directors at the Ron Wood Resource Center, Juvenile Parole Probation Board, St. Teresa's Catholic Church Eucharistic Minister, counseled engaged couples and taught CCD for many years.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Connie Saucedo; brother Jack Saucedo; and sister Beatrice Saucedo.

He is survived by his wife Beverly; children, Paul A. (Dawn)Saucedo, Cheryl (Mike) Davis and David Saucedo; 7 grandchildren, Brooke Wood, Christina Saucedo, Samantha Harris, Kaitlin Saucedo, Allen Saucedo, Micah Davis and Andrea Davis; and 4 great grandchildren with one on the way.

Service will be held on Friday, November 10th, 2017, at 10:00 am at St. Teresa of Avila Church located at 3000 N. Lompa Lane Carson City Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: Ron Wood Family Resource Center, 2621 Northgate Lane Suite 62, Carson City NV. 89706, where he served on the Board of Directors for 20 yrs. Or use their website at