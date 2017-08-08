Paula Jean Schofield | NevadaAppeal.com

July 26, 1942 – August 2, 2017

Paula Jean Schofield, age 75, passed away Wednesday August 2, 2017 at Saint Mary's Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.

Paula was born in Longmont, CO on July 26, 1942. Besides her husband Dallas of 58 years, Paula leaves behind her brother David, two sons, Darrel and Ken, and her daughter Pam Diehl, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Thursday, August 10th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Fitzhenry's Funeral Home in Carson City. A memorial service will be held at the LDS church in Fernley, NV (155 US-95 Alt) on Friday, August 11 at 2:00 p.m.