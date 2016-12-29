Peter Paul Ernst | NevadaAppeal.com

Aug. 12, 1942 ~ Dec. 28, 2016

Peter Paul Ernst, 74, of Fallon passed away on Wednesday, December 28th at Banner Community Hospital.

Peter was born in Buffalo, NY on August 12th, 1942, to parents Clarence and Ruth Ernst. He graduated from Eastman High School in Fort Worth, Texas and received a Bachelor’s Degree in General Studies from Regent State University of New York.

In 1962, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Fort Lee, VA, where he served for 4 years. Upon completion of his service, Peter spent six years in Germany working with the Navigators Christian Ministry.

In 1986, Peter moved from North Carolina to Fallon with his family. During his 30 years in Nevada, he worked as a computer technician for Cubic at the Naval Air Station and as a math and computer teacher with the Churchill County and Nye County School Districts.

Peter enjoyed spending time reading and was actively involved in Prison Ministry outreach at Lovelock Correction Facility for 12 years.

Peter is survived by his wife – Grace Ernst; two children – David Ernst of Reno, NV and Melissa Knowles of Wellington, CO; and five grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at Parkside Bible Fellowship in Fallon at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3rd, with interment to follow at the Veterans’ Cemetery in Fernley at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Fallon Christian Fellowship at 96 North Broadway Street in Fallon, Nevada.